SFA Names Lifetime Achievement Award Winners, Hall of Fame Inductees

The Specialty Food Association is proud to recognize its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees which were drawn from the talented membership of the SFA and have helped build the $150 billion specialty food industry.

“Each year we are privileged to honor and recognize the work of remarkable people in our industry who have been successful pioneers in innovative products and services,” said Bill Lynch, SFA’s interim president. “This year’s honorees demonstrate the range of our membership—makers, importers and manufacturers, retailers, an industry champion, and the creators of one of the most influential cookbooks in American history.” The SFA will recognize these honorees at a special awards ceremony during the Winter Fancy Food Show planned for next January.

The Lifetime Achievement Award winners (listed below) are widely recognized as having grown the industry, improved the Association, inspired companies, and nurtured individuals. Profiles of their exemplary achievements may be found here.

