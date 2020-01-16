SFA to Honor Leadership Award Winners

Specialty Food Association Deli January 16, 2020

The SFA will honor the 2020 Leadership award winners at a ceremony at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco on Sunday, January 19. The ceremony will immediately follow the SFA Member Update Meeting that begins at 5 p.m. The awards honor champions of the specialty food industry in three categories: Business Leadership, Citizenship, and Vision.

The eighth annual SFA Leadership Award winners are:

BUSINESS LEADERSHIP

Lorenza Pasetti, Volpi Foods, St. Louis, Mo.: Leader of the 117-year-old meat company, with one foot firmly planted in Italian tradition and the other on the accelerator for expansion while maintaining quality. Pasetti oversees four plants that employ 210 people making prosciutto, salumi, coppa, and other Italian-style products.

CITIZENSHIP

Elizabeth Stein, Purely Elizabeth, Boulder, Colo.: From a holistic health advocate to an entrepreneur with 76 SKUs, Stein has grown her business as a Certified B Corporation using non-GMO, organic ingredients. She seeks to promote a healthy food system through sustainability and transparency, and to be a force for good.

VISION

Natalie Shmulik, The Hatchery Chicago, Chicago, Ill.: As CEO, Shmulik oversees a 67,000-square-foot, nonprofit food and beverage incubator dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build and grow successful businesses. She’s helping expand the industry with employees from the local community.

“The specialty food industry depends on innovation and authenticity in our product development and our business practices. The three entrepreneurs we’re honoring with 2020 Leadership Awards are emblematic of the strength of the industry itself,” said Phil Kafarakis, president of the SFA, in a statement. “It’s an honor to recognize their dynamic impact on business, their communities, and the world.”

Nominations were made by members of the Specialty Food Association and others in the industry. SFA’s Industry Work Group for Recognition selected the honorees from more than 30 nominees. The judges included: Case Fischer, Fischer and Wieser; Lou Foah, Foah LLC; Jonathan Leal, Milo’s Whole World Gourmet, LLC; Maha Freig, Les Trois Petit Cochons; Rex Howell-Smith, Central Market; Scott Jensen, Rhythm Superfoods; Harry Jones, Blackberry Patch; Craig Kanarick, New York Cruise Lines; Dianne Keeler-Bruce, DKB Sales & Marketing; Paula Lambert, Mozzarella Co.; Linda Lipsius, Teatulia; Sharon Meehan, Starbucks; Carrie Morey, Callie’s Charleston Biscuits; Miyoko Schimmer, Miyoko’s Kitchen and Scott Zoeller.

Read more about the winners here.

Related Articles

Deli

Specialty Food Disruptors and Innovators Gather at Summer Fancy Food Show

June 20, 2019 Specialty Food Association

The fastest-growing segment of the food industry, specialty food at nearly $150 billion in annual sales, is gathering in New York, NY for the Summer Fancy Food Show from Sunday, June 23through Tuesday, June 25. Presented by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), a not-for-profit association with over 3,800 members, including food artisans, importers, buyers and entrepreneurs, the show features 2,400+ companies exhibiting over 200,000 specialty foods – something for every palate.

Retail & FoodService

Sofi Award Winners Featured in New Specialty Food Association Pavilion at the NGA Show in San Diego

December 17, 2018 The National Grocers Association (NGA)

The 2019 NGA Show will feature the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2018 sofitm Awards gold winners in the new SFA Pavilion on the EXPO floor. From more than 2,650 entries, sampled in blind tastings by a national panel of culinary experts, 156 products across 39 categories were chosen to receive a 2018 sofi Award.