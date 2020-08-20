SFA to Host Virtual Specialty Food Live! Event

Julie Gallagher, Specialty Food Association Deli August 20, 2020

The Specialty Food Association will host Specialty Food Live!, a virtual event that will connect specialty food makers and buyers, Sept. 21 – 24.

As part of the event, food makers will showcase their new and bestselling products in virtual showrooms and be available to interact with buyers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, on show days. Qualified, specialty food buyers will have the ability to discover the exact types of products they’re looking for and be matched with makers they may not have known about.

“Specialty Food Live! was carefully crafted with input from our community, married with world-class technology to produce a virtual experience unlike any other,” said Bill Lynch, interim president of the SFA.  “Rather than trying to replicate a trade show in an online environment with an off-the-shelf technology offering, we focused on an experience based on extensive product search capabilities and matchmaking.  We believe this approach will be the most effective way for our maker members to connect with buyers to effectively and efficiently conduct business.”

