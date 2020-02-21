Sheboygan County Cheeses Aim to Compete for the Title ‘World Champ’

SHEBOYGAN – The 2020 World Champion Cheese Contest is drawing near, and seven cheesemakers from Sheboygan County are bringing their best to the judges’ plates.

The biennial competition will take place on March 3-5 in Madison with a record-breaking 3,667 entries for cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy goods, according to the release. It’s the largest competition of its kind in the world.

“Competition for the coveted title, World Champion Cheese, is stiff, with not only pride, but the potential for a big bump in business on the line,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, events manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, in a news release.

