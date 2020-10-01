ShopRite Deli App Gets New Name and Offers Customers More Options

Keasbey, NJ – ShopRite announced its popular ShopRite Deli & More app has become ShopRite Order Express, providing an even easier way for customers to order their favorite fresh deli meats, cheeses, meals-to-go, catering, appetizers, special occasion cakes and more from different ShopRite departments.

ShopRite Order Express expands on all the best features of the Deli & More app with some added new options and a fresh new look and feel.

Using the refreshed app, customers can order platters and catering with just the touch of a button. Options on the catering side include choices such as cakes and desserts, sandwich platters, appetizers, entrees, fruits and veggies, salads, sides, seafood, sushi, even floral arrangements and balloons.

In addition, the new ShopRite Order Express app offers timesaving features such as a custom cake builder where shoppers can design their own special occasion cake online. Personalization options for cake design include flavors, filling, frosting colors and messages.

Shoppers who loved the Deli & More app can still order their favorite deli meats and cheeses in advance and have those orders ready at the deli counter when they arrive. Sandwiches, pizza, rotisserie chicken and other items can also be ordered ahead for easy pick up or delivery at select stores.

Since launching four years ago, the Deli & More app has been extremely popular with customers who love the convenience of ordering online from the store deli counter, with the app scoring a 4.6 (out of 5) on the app store.

Customers who already have the ShopRite Deli & More app will not have to download a new app as ShopRite Order Express will automatically update. New users can find the ShopRite Order Express app in their mobile phone’s app store or by scanning the QR code on signage found in ShopRite stores. Customers can either use the app as a guest or by logging into their account.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.