ShopRite of Roosevelt Blvd. Launches “Fresh to Table” In-Store Experience

Keasbey, NJ – The ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard today announced the debut of Fresh to Table, an innovative and reimagined store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. Additionally, Fresh to Table offers new digital conveniences designed to help customers save time and money while providing great meals for their families.

“The ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard has proudly served the Philadelphia community for more than 25 years, and we’re excited to introduce this new shopping experience in our store,” said Sean McMenamin, president of McMenamin Family ShopRite and a second-generation grocer who operates two ShopRite stores in the city. “Fresh to Table provides a wide selection of fresh from the oven prepared foods along with prepped, ready-to-cook ingredients to make it easy for customers to prepare wholesome meals for themselves and their families.”

Designed within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table reinvents traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop shop meal experience. These include sections with ready-to-cook items (“Prep & Eat”), ready-to-heat and serve items (“Heat & Eat”), and ready-to-eat meals (“Grab & Eat”). The multi-purpose space also features new and innovative foods from ShopRite’s Own Brands, including ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry lines. Convenient digital components such as ShopRite Order Express are available for customers to pre-order meals online, and distinctive signage and designated checkouts make the Fresh to Table in-store experience easy and intuitive.

Other highlights of the “Fresh to Table” shopping experience include the “Tasty & Trending” section featuring on-trend, seasonal foods with items that change frequently. Tasty and Trending meals and snacks are selected by ShopRite chefs and registered dietitians with the goal of inspiring customers to explore unique meal options that are procured from departments across the store including Meat, Seafood, Produce, Bakery and more. The “One Stop Dinner Shop” is also curated by ShopRite chefs and dietitians to provide easy-to-prepare entrees and dinner solutions for shoppers. Shoppers can also meet with the company Registered Dietitian, Nikita Grove RD, if they want assistance in curating a wholesome meal for themselves or their family.

The Fresh to Table store-within-a-store combines the best of ShopRite’s ready-made meal and chef expertise with the latest in integrated technology such as online ordering via ShopRite’s Order Express app, which allows customers to order ahead of time for express pick-up. Shoppers can also access Fresh to Table options on the store’s ShopRite from Home online service.

The ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard is the latest ShopRite to introduce the Fresh to Table concept, joining ShopRite locations in Brookdale, Greenwich and Burlington, NJ, and Monroe, NY that have successfully launched this innovative shopping experience. Fresh to Table will soon be coming to sister store ShopRite of Morrell Plaza.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.