Silver Spring Foods Launches New Dill Pickle Mustard Packed with Bold and Zesty Flavors in Every Squeeze

Dill Pickle Mustard—a blend of tangy yellow mustard and crunchy relish–debuts during International Pickle Week and meets the growing demand for bold, pickle-forward flavors



EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Silver Spring Foods , a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish and a trusted name in award-winning condiments since 1929, proudly announces the launch of Dill Pickle Mustard — a bold, flavor-forward update to the company’s classic Dill Mustard. Crafted to meet growing consumer demand for pickle-forward flavors, this tangy, crunchy new condiment brings together the sharp bite of yellow mustard and the briny snap of dill pickle relish in one crave-worthy squeeze.

Silver Spring’s Dill Pickle Mustard is crafted to elevate everyday eating with a bold, tangy blend of classic yellow mustard and real dill pickle relish. The result is a craveable condiment that adds flavor, crunch, and personality to everything from backyard burgers and brats to deviled eggs, chicken salad, seafood, and more. Earning recognition at the National Mustard Museum competition, standing out in the Herbs/Vegetables Mustard category, Silver Spring Foods Dill Pickle Mustard is a gluten-free, flavor-packed mustard that comes in a convenient squeeze bottle—perfect for adding a burst of bold flavor to every plate, whether grilling on a summer weekend or amping up a quick lunch.

“Our mission has always been to make food taste better—and our customers are the driving force behind that vision,” said Silver Spring Foods President Eric Rygg. “Their enthusiasm for our Dill Mustard sparked our team’s imagination, and our Zing Masters™ took it to the next level with Dill Pickle Mustard—a flavor-packed nod to what our fans love most.”

As recent launches from national brands like Hidden Valley and Lay’s show, dill pickle is no longer niche—it’s a flavor trend with staying power, resonating with consumers across categories. Driven by consumer insights and perfected by the company’s in-house team of flavor experts—known as the Zing Masters™—Dill Pickle Mustard delivers a dynamic twist on a staple. Silver Spring Foods utilized Tastewise to identify rising interest in dill pickle flavors, which have increased by 24% over the past year, highlighting strong consumer engagement and a growing appetite for bold, briny profiles. This mustard innovation delivers the craveable flavor customers expect from Silver Spring Foods, with added texture and brightness making it an instant standout in any dish.

Dill Pickle Mustard is available at select Midwest and Mid-Atlantic retailers. Silver Spring Foods recommends using its product locator at silverspringfoods.com/product-locator or ordering online via Instacart at instacart.com/store/brands/silver-spring.