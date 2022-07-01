Silver Spring Foods Releases First-Ever Non-GMO Horseradish Just in Time for National Horseradish Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. –Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, announces its new certified Non-GMO Fine Cut Prepared Horseradish just in time for National Horseradish Month in July. The new horseradish product was created to meet national consumer demand for Non-GMO products and is now available in grocery stores regionally throughout the Midwest and online nationally.

Silver Spring Foods’ Non-GMO Fine Cut Prepared Horseradish is the first Non-GMO Project-Certified product from the company. Found in the refrigerated section, the new offering provides horseradish zing for seven months of product shelf life. Silver Spring worked for over three years with its crops, farms, ingredients, process, and the certification project to bring this product to market.

“We’ve worked hard to bring this product to our consumers who’ve been asking for a Non-GMO product for a while,” said Eric Rygg, Silver Spring Foods President. “More and more people are jumping on the horseradish bandwagon, and now we can provide a fantastic product to the millions of people who seek out and prefer Non-GMO ingredients.”

Twenty one percent of Americans say they are buying more Non-GMO products compared to prior to the pandemic, according to industry research firm The Hartman Group. “Consumers are always our focus and they want premium ingredients to make their food taste better and this is yet another way to bring flavor and excitement to the dishes they are cooking at home,” adds Rygg.

Every harvest is vigorously tested for flavor and potency, ensuring the best horseradish available on the market that is flavor-packed all seven months of shelf life. The delicious horseradish is gluten-free, has full Kosher Certification through Orthodox Union, and uses all Non-GMO project verified premium ingredients rich in nutrients, and free of artificial preservatives, flavorings, and colors. While what’s inside the bottle is of the utmost importance, the packaging matters too and was purposefully planned. The bottle, which is available in 8 oz jars, was designed with 100% recyclable glass bottle packaging, and a green label to represent the company’s ongoing green initiatives.

Silver Spring Foods’ horseradish experts, known as the Zing Masters, work to assign a Zing Factor™ to each product, from 1 (low) to 5 (high). The new Non-GMO Horseradish ranks on the Z4 level of the Zing Factor™ Index, making it one level hotter than the company’s current Prepared Horseradish product due to proprietary techniques used to preserve the ingredients and make the heat last longer.

About Silver Spring Foods

Silver Spring Foods is a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish. The company, which has been family-owned and operated since 1929, processes, packages, and markets horseradish along with a variety of specialty mustards and other quality food products to retail, food service, private label, and industrial customers. In 2021 Huntsinger Farms hosted Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the nation. For more information, visit https://www.silverspringfoods.com.