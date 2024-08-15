SkyFlakes Launches Unexpected Snack Sensation: Pop-Up Events

Monde Nissin/SkyFlakes Deli August 15, 2024

TORONTO — Don’t miss out on the ultimate snack showdown! SkyFlakes is bringing the heat to Toronto and Vancouver. Prepare to be surprised! The SkyFlakes team will be popping up in unexpected locations throughout the city, offering free samples, exciting giveaways, and the chance to be part of something truly special.

Mark your calendars! Here’s where you might encounter the SkyFlakes surprise:

  • Toronto: Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) – August 16th-18th. Plus, a secret SkyFlakes pop-up in the Yonge and Dundas area on August 24th and 25th.
  • Vancouver: Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) – August 17th-18th & 23rd-25th.

“Imagine snacking on a perfectly crispy, light, and airy cracker that melts in your mouth,” says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). “That’s the SkyFlakes experience. We’re not just offering a snack; we’re delivering a moment of pure indulgence. And with these pop-up events, we’re bringing that experience directly to you, in unexpected and fun ways.”

Join the Flavor Adventure!

Look out for the SkyFlakes team, grab a free sample, and discover why SkyFlakes are the perfect pick-me-up. This isn’t just a snack event; it’s a flavor adventure!

Join the Conversation:

Follow SkyFlakes on social media for clues on where to find the next pop-up and enter for a chance to win exciting prizes!

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.

Related Articles

Bakery

Commercial Bakeries Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Imagine Baking

Commercial Bakeries Bakery May 16, 2024

This marks the first add-on acquisition for Commercial Bakeries since Graham Partners (“Graham”), a private investment firm targeting investing in advanced manufacturing companies, acquired Commercial Bakeries in September 2023. Imagine Baking provides an opportunity for the combined company to expand its capabilities and capitalize on the growing trend towards private label baked snacks in the North American cookie and cracker market. 

Deli

Hellmann’s New Chipotle Mayo Inspires the Mayo Manicure, Summer’s Spiciest Nail Trend

Hellmann's Deli May 16, 2024

These days, food is for sharing on social media (nearly) as much as it is for eating and Hellmann’s knows a picturesque meal must go beyond the aesthetic and deliver quality food and taste. So, the brand is dropping its most aesthetic dressing yet: NEW Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing. Made with real chipotle peppers, the vibrant flavor of Hellmann’s Chipotle Mayo, and our overall love for food photo moments, was the perfect inspiration for summer’s newest nail trend: the Mayo Mani.

Deli

Top Seedz, Trend-Setting Organic Snacks Brand, Extends National Reach

Top Seedz Deli May 13, 2024

In the last six months alone, the company has tripled its distribution. Available online (Topseedz.com) and through a network of more than 4,000 stores — including the grocery chains Wegman’s, Erewhon and Whole Foods — Top Seedz recently expanded into Kroger and CVS. “We’re not just moving to a bigger, more modern location; we’re expanding possibilities,” said Rebecca Brady, Top Seedz Founder and CEO.