SkyFlakes Launches Unexpected Snack Sensation: Pop-Up Events

TORONTO — Don’t miss out on the ultimate snack showdown! SkyFlakes is bringing the heat to Toronto and Vancouver. Prepare to be surprised! The SkyFlakes team will be popping up in unexpected locations throughout the city, offering free samples, exciting giveaways, and the chance to be part of something truly special.

Mark your calendars! Here’s where you might encounter the SkyFlakes surprise:

Toronto: Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) – August 16th-18th. Plus, a secret SkyFlakes pop-up in the Yonge and Dundas area on August 24th and 25th.

Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) – August 16th-18th. Plus, a secret SkyFlakes pop-up in the Yonge and Dundas area on August 24th and 25th. Vancouver: Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) – August 17th-18th & 23rd-25th.

“Imagine snacking on a perfectly crispy, light, and airy cracker that melts in your mouth,” says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). “That’s the SkyFlakes experience. We’re not just offering a snack; we’re delivering a moment of pure indulgence. And with these pop-up events, we’re bringing that experience directly to you, in unexpected and fun ways.”

Join the Flavor Adventure!

Look out for the SkyFlakes team, grab a free sample, and discover why SkyFlakes are the perfect pick-me-up. This isn’t just a snack event; it’s a flavor adventure!

Join the Conversation:

Follow SkyFlakes on social media for clues on where to find the next pop-up and enter for a chance to win exciting prizes!

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.