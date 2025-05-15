Snack Factory S’mores Pretzel Crisps are Sweet and Crunchy

The Snack Factory S’mores Pretzel Crisps are the brand’s latest creation that’s expected to catch the eye of shoppers this summer as a sweet and salty take on two classic snacks.

The snack starts off with the brand’s signature pretzel crisps that are covered in a chocolate coating along with a drizzling of marshmallow flavoring to work well for avid fans of the campfire confection.

The snack is arriving in four-ounce bags for $4.69 this May and are a limited-edition offering that consumers will have to get their hands on before they’re gone.

