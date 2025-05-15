Snack Factory S’mores Pretzel Crisps are Sweet and Crunchy

Michael Hemsworth, Trend Hunter Deli May 15, 2025

Photo Credit: Snack Factory

The Snack Factory S’mores Pretzel Crisps are the brand’s latest creation that’s expected to catch the eye of shoppers this summer as a sweet and salty take on two classic snacks.

The snack starts off with the brand’s signature pretzel crisps that are covered in a chocolate coating along with a drizzling of marshmallow flavoring to work well for avid fans of the campfire confection.

The snack is arriving in four-ounce bags for $4.69 this May and are a limited-edition offering that consumers will have to get their hands on before they’re gone.

