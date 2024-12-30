Snak Club Launches Tajín Seasoned Chocolatey Snacks For a Bold Take on Sweet and Spicy

Elevated snacks that combine chocolatey, crunchy, chewy snacks, and mildly spicy Tajín®

COMMERCE, Calif. — Century Snacks’ Snak Club brand introduces a bold fusion of sweet and spicy with its new Tajín® Seasoned Chocolatey line, now available at select retailers nationwide and online. This innovative offering includes Tajín® Chocolatey Coated Pretzels, Peanut & Corn Clusters, and Chocolatey Coated Gummy Bears, created in partnership with Chocolate Works.

First showcased at Sweets & Snacks 2024, where two products, Tajín® Peanut & Corn Clusters and Tajín® Gummy Bears were nominated as Most Innovative New Product Finalists. This marks the first time Tajín®, the No. 1 chile-lime seasoning in the U.S., has been added into chocolate items.

Each new product provides a twist on a chocolatey favorite. Tajín® chocolatey pretzels take a classic coated pretzel and adds a dash of Tajín® Chile-Lime for a zesty flavor. Then, starting with a blend of peanuts and crunchy toasted corn, the Tajín Peanut & Corn Clusters take a dive in chocolate and are hit with a sprinkle of Tajín. These provide a crunchy explosion of flavor and a new twist on chocolatey dipped clusters. And to top it off, we’ve taken our smash hit Snak Club Tajín® Gummy Bears and dipped them in chocolatey goodness to add a whole new level of flavor enjoyment.

“We know consumers are coming to us for a twist on candy, as we’ve seen with our Snak Club Tajín® gummy candy line. And now, this chocolatey line elevates us into a new segment of the aisle with something people have never tasted before,” said Katie Lilly, Chief Marketing Officer of Century Snacks. “After a member of our team tried a chile-lime chocolate cluster on a trip to Mexico, we just knew we had to find a way to bring that experience back to the US.”

“Since 2018, our collaboration with Snak Club has continued to deliver the vibrant flavor profile of Tajín® to new and unexpected snacks, blending tradition with innovation,” said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajín USA International. “With these new chocolatey creations, we’re excited to offer consumers a unique way to enjoy the bold and crave-worthy taste of Tajín® in sweet treats that are truly one-of-a-kind.”

Snak Club Tajín® Peanut & Corn Clusters, Pretzels, and Gummy Bears are available at retailers nationwide in both 4oz and 8oz sizes.

About Century Snacks and Snak Club

Century Snacks started in 1982 with one humble roaster and the simple belief that snacks should be both healthy and tasty. Since then, Century Snacks and its flagship brand Snak Club™ has been creating high quality snack nuts, trail mixes, gummy candy, and now chocolates that are bursting with high quality ingredients and flavor. To learn more, please visit www.snakclub.com or www.centurysnacks.com.