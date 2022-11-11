SNOWFOX Opens More Than 20 New Pacific Northwest Store Locations

HOUSTON – SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) is pleased to announce that 22 Kroger supermarkets located in Alaska and Oregon will now offer their customers chef-prepared SNOWFOX products including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes and more.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer more Kroger customers our fresh, delicious and sustainable sushi,” said Kevin Yang, operations I, vice president, SNOWFOX. “These additional locations will also provide more franchise opportunities and bring more owners into our growing SNOWFOX family.”

In Alaska there are 10 new Fred Meyer locations – four in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, and one in Eagle River, Juneau, Soldotna and Wasilla. The 12 new locations in Oregon include two stores in Portland and one in Bend, Salem, Clackamas, Gresham, Happy Valley, Oak Grove, Oregon City, Redmond, Sandy and Wood Village.

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,300 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. SNOWFOX provides high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit jfefood.com.