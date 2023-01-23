sofi Application Process Begins March 1

The Specialty Food Association will begin accepting applications for its 2023 sofi Awards on March 1. Product-qualified SFA members in good standing are eligible to enter their products to win Gold or New Product awards in 53 product categories.

The sofi Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food since 1972. Award honorees are selected through a blind tasting process and are true innovators in their categories. SFA’s partner, Rutgers Food Innovation Center, will manage the judging with the process housed at Rutgers FIC.

The sofi Award brings with it exposure to food buyers from top names in supermarkets, specialty retailers, foodservice, distributors, as well as the press.

