SoFine Launches SoCheeze Vegan Feta Cheese Cubes

SoFine, a plantbased brand in the Netherlands, announces the launch of new SoCheeze cubes, a feta cheese alternative. The soy-based cubes have fewer calories and saturated fats than conventional feta, and come in Mediterranean herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, and mixed olives varietie.

The Dutch tofu pioneer says that the cheeses offer a simple list of ingredients and contain only soy, water and coagulants, plus salt, fresh herbs, spices and vegetables. “The soybeans come exclusively from organic farming and mainly from Europe. They are guaranteed free of genetic engineering – unlike soy imported from the USA and the rainforest, which ends up mainly in local feed troughs.”

