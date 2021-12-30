Some of the Very Best Cheese in Virginia is Made Inside this Beautiful Monastery

Cheesemaking is truly an art form and one that has been cherished here in Virginia for centuries. While you’ll find plenty of local farms that make quality products, some of the best cheese in Virginia can be found inside a beautiful monastery located in Crozet. Since 1990, Monastery Country Cheese has been a welcomed addition to any table. Crafted with fine ingredients and time-honed tradition, this dairy product is one you’ll want to sample.

In 1990, Our Lady of the Angels Monastery began cheese-making as a way to financially support its mission and work.

The monastery is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it happens to be the youngest house of the Cistercian Order in the U.S.

