Somerdale International Celebrates Record US Sales Boosted by Strong 4th Quarter Festive Holiday Demand

Sales in USA set to pass $25 million (£19 million) mark as Somerdale prepares to showcase some of the best of ‘Great’ British cheese at Winter Fancy Food

Somerdale International’s US sales of great tasting British cheese are on course to reach the $25 million (£19 million) mark for the year to the end of March 2020, up some 17% year on year. The record sales figures were boosted by a strong performance over the Festive Holiday 4th quarter period as US consumers continued to celebrate with British cheese. The news of the record sales come at a time when Somerdale is preparing to showcase its comprehensive range of best-selling British cheeses at the Winter Fancy Food Show being held in San Francisco from 19th to 21st January 2020.

Somerdale’s sales now represent an estimated 25% of all UK cheese exports to the States with around a quarter being sold as part of the Somerdale family of brands. These include the increasingly popular ‘Westminster’ brand which is set to be boosted further with the launch at Winter Fancy Food of ‘Westminster – Gold Hill Cheddar’ an award-winning sweet mature cheddar, carefully aged for over 12 months until it reaches perfection. While, at the same time, the entire ‘Westminster’ range will move to a smaller 5.3oz (150g) pack size in response to both customer and consumer demand.

Commenting on Somerdale’s plans to increase its presence in the USA, director Alan Jenkins said: “The US is our most important international market and we are delighted to be seeing strong year on year growth as American consumers continue their love affair with British cheese.

“From Somerdale’s perspective, the Winter Fancy Food Show is a great opportunity to showcase our comprehensive range of high quality, branded and customer specific British cheeses. We look forward to meeting new and existing customers and sampling with them the very best of British cheese including aged cheddars, regional territorial cheeses, Blue Stilton – ‘the King of British Cheese’ and our growing range of blended cheeses such as the iconic Wensleydale and Cranberries.

“Of course these are currently turbulent times with tariffs, trade wars and political uncertainty giving rise to some short term headwinds but Somerdale remains positive about the prospects for further growth in the US market. We remain fully committed to

reinforcing our position as the leading supplier of British cheese to the US market as demonstrated by our ongoing investment in our dedicated US sales & support team and launch at Winter Fancy Food of our new ‘Westminster – Gold Hill Cheddar’.”

Notes to editors

Based in Wellington, Somerset, England, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Now in our 31st year of operation, we employ 28 staff and have global sales of c. $50 million (c.£40 million).

Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide. We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

Somerdale International was honoured in 2016 with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade – the second time we have won this award.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com