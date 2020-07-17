Somerdale International’s New US Retail Listings Set to Give Sales of British Cheese a Boost

Somerdale International is set to provide cheese loving Americans with a greater opportunity to buy some of the best of British cheese with the securing of a number of new retail listings. During August and September over 700 selected Kroger and Publix retail stores across the United States will start stocking a range of great tasting British cheeses made by some of the UK’s finest, award winning, family-run cheesemakers.

Over 400 Kroger stores located across the US will enhance their already strong British cheese offer by adding to their deli counters Somerdale’s great tasting:

· Westminster Rustic Red – a wonderful cheese combining sweet, nutty caramelised notes with a little savoury bite.

· Westminster Smoked Cheddar – naturally smoked over rustic oak chips and aged for over 12 months this delicious cheddar retains its creamy mouth-watering taste while offering a hint of smoke without being too overpowering.

· Somerdale White Stilton with Apricots – combining the finest White Stilton cheese with succulent pieces of Apricot to deliver a mild and fresh flavour, making for an excellent dessert cheese.

Across Florida and in a number of other South Eastern states over 300 major Publix stores will stock in individually wrapped retail portions:

· Barber’s 1833 Vintage Reserve Cheddar – made by the world’s oldest surviving cheddar-makers Vintage Reserve represents the pinnacle of two centuries of cheesemaking. Aged for at least 24 months it has a creamy texture and smooth finish, containing naturally occurring crystals that give it a distinctive crunch.

· Somerdale Red Dragon – this distinctive tasting cheese forms part of Somerdale’s ‘Heraldic’ range of speciality blended cheddars. If features a wonderfully creamy Cheddar which is carefully blended with Wholegrain Mustard Seed and a traditional Ale to provide a wonderful bite without being overpowering.

The new listings will further reinforce Somerdale’s position as the leading supplier of British cheeses to the United States. Despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19 and other headwinds which have hit sales in the first half of the year, it expects to see a strong recovery during the rest of 2020. Somerdale believes that central to this will be its proven ability to provide its US customers with a comprehensive range of great tasting cheeses made by the very best British cheesemakers combined with its unrivalled distribution network across all 50 States.

Commenting on the new listings Alan Jenkins, Director of Somerdale International said, “The US is our most important international market and we are delighted to have secured additional listings for our branded and customer-label British cheeses in a number of America’s leading retailers.

“Despite issues such as Covid-19 and the additional tariffs currently being imposed on foods coming into the US, we believe that there is still a great opportunity to build sales of British cheese. We’re certainly encouraged by the level of engagement we’re currently having with both existing and new customers who are looking at developing their cheese offers moving forward. Indeed, what is very clear is that despite the various headwinds currently impacting on the market, American consumers’ love affair with British cheese is set to continue.”