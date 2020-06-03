Somerdale Remains Positive as it Focuses on Excitement, Authenticity and Convenience

“At a time when many consumers in the US and across the globe are having to stay-in and eat at home we hope that our great tasting range of British cheese may give them a bit of a boost!”

Alan Jenkins, Somerdale International

Despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19, the team at Somerdale International is remaining positive as it continues to enhance its range of great tasting British cheese for the US market. Focused on delivering excitement, authenticity and convenience for American consumers, Somerdale has added a number of items to its best-selling range of quintessentially British cheese as well as refreshing the pack designs and sizes of many of its best-sellers.

New for Summer 2020, Somerdale is delighted to be offering for the first time to US customers two great tasting Cheddars from Barber’s – the world’s oldest surviving cheddar-makers – in retail fixed weight packs.

The Barber story started six generations ago, in 1833, when Daniel Barber began making cheddar on Maryland Farm just a few miles from the village of Cheddar and deep in the heart of rural Somerset. Six generations later, the Barbers are still on the same farm and are now the finest, great tasting traditional West Country Farmhouse Cheddar. The new cheeses being offered by Somerdale are:

Barber’s 1833 Vintage Reserve Cheddar – Representing the pinnacle of two centuries of cheesemaking Vintage Reserve is aged for at least 24 months. It has a creamy texture and smooth finish, containing naturally occurring crystals that give it a distinctive crunch. Refined sweet notes balance out its tangy sharpness.

Barber’s Mature Cheddar – previously only available in the US in deli blocks, Barber’s Mature is now available for the first time in fixed weight, pre-packed pieces. Typically matured for up to 12 months, Barber’s Mature is less intense than vintage cheddars but retains a rounded balance and rich flavour with firm yet creamy texture.

At the same time, Somerdale has refreshed its best-selling Westminster range of British sharp cheddars, smoked cheese and the iconic Rustic Red. Featuring updated distinctive and colourful pack designs that draw upon some iconic British images, the Westminster range is now available in 5.3oz retail packs which have standout appeal on shelf and will give the cheese fixture in any store a real lift.

In addition, a number of Somerdale’s other classic cheeses are now available for the first time in beautifully labelled, convenient 5.3oz pre-pack formats. These include:

Cropwell Bishop’s Blue Stilton – the King of English Cheese crafted by hand, using methods that have changed little since the 17th century. This delicious award-winning Blue Stilton has a rich tangy flavor and velvety-soft texture that simply melts in the mouth.

Wensleydale and Cranberries / Wensleydale and Blueberries – Creamy Wensleydale is one of England’s oldest cheeses and was first made by monks in the north of England around the 11th century. Beautifully presented with new labelling this unrinded white cheese has a natural acidity that pairs wonderfully with fruit, creating the perfect dessert cheese.

Alan Jenkins, Director of Somerdale International commented, “At a time when many consumers in the US and across the globe are having to stay-in and eat at home we hope that our great tasting range of British cheese may give then a bit of a boost! With many deli counters closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions we’re pleased to be able to offer our US customers an enhanced range of exciting, authentic British cheese in new convenient fixed weight retail packs that will have real stand-out appeal on any cheese fixture.”

Based in Wellington, Somerset, England, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Now in our 31st year of operation, we employ 28 staff and have global sales of c. $50 million (c.£40 million).

Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide. We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

Somerdale International was honoured in 2016 with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade – the second time we have won this award.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/