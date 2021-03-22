Somerdale Set to ‘Champion’ British Cheese With New US Limited Edition Release

Somerdale International has released a great tasting, limited edition, aged Cheddar made specifically for the US market. The launch of the handmade ‘Champion Cheddar’ has been timed to coincide with & celebrate this Summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games and will represent the gold medal standard for those discerning American consumers seeking a truly authentic British Cheddar.

The new ‘Champion Cheddar’ is made and matured on farm for Somerdale by the Barber family the world’s oldest surviving family farmhouse cheddar-makers in Somerset, England. Utilising traditional techniques handed down over six generations, the cheese has been created using traditional starter cultures and age-old ‘cheddaring’ & maturing methods to ensure it develops the quintessentially rich, full flavour of traditional Cheddar.

To complement its great taste and texture, ‘Champion Cheddar’ comes in visually stunning packaging, designed to deliver energy and excitement on the specialty cheese fixture. It will be available in convenient pre-pack 6.5 oz (184g) sized packs and in 44 lb blocks, together with re-pack labels, ideal for deli counters that want to offer a bespoke range of weights. Reflecting and reinforcing the stand-out pack design, Somerdale will also make available a range of striking, attention grabbing, point of sale promotional materials.

Commenting on the launch, Alan Jenkins, Director of Somerdale International, said; “Just as athletes from around the world will strive for sporting excellence in Tokyo this Summer, our new traditionally handmade ‘Champion Cheddar’ will set the bar when it comes to great tasting cheese. While Champion’s visually stunning pack design and striking point of sale promotional materials will bring real theatre and excitement to specialty cheese cases across the US.

“The limited edition release of ‘Champion Cheddar’ comes at a time when British cheese is becoming more popular than ever with US consumers. Somerdale now accounts for over 20% of all British cheese imported into the United States and our range includes award winning Cheddars, traditional territorial cheeses, a comprehensive range of blended cheeses such as the ever popular Wensleydale & Cranberries and Stilton the ‘King of British Cheese’. While Somerdale’s own branded cheeses such as Westminster cheddar, Cooper’s Hill, the Heraldic range and Challenger IPA are all experiencing strong growth in the States.”

Notes to editors

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Founded in 1990, today Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide and have sales of over £41 million.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

Somerdale International was honoured in 2016 with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade – the second time we have won this award.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/