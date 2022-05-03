Somerdale’s New Irish Claddagh Bó Range Represents the Very Best in the Cheesemaking Tradition of the Emerald Isle

Somerdale International, the leading importer of specialty British and Irish cheeses into the USA, has launched a new extended range of great tasting Irish cheeses for both retail and foodservice customers. Building on the success of its original Claddagh Bó Irish Cheddar the extended range will now include a stunning Claddagh Bó Irish Whiskey Cheddar and a distinctively moreish Claddagh Bó Irish Porter Cheddar.

All three cheeses are made by the O’Doherty family at their award-winning Old Irish Creamery located in County Limerick on the west coast of Ireland. Produced using grass fed milk and delivering superb taste and texture the new Claddagh Bó range represents the very best in the cheesemaking tradition of the Emerald Isle. While the colorful and distinctive packaging of the range will give any cheese fixture or cheeseboard real standout appeal and theatre and will be sure to tempt the discerning cheese lover.

Available all year round the new extended Claddagh Bó range comprises:

Claddagh Bó Original Irish Cheddar – sealed in a distinctive tricolour wax this 12 month aged Cheddar is a perfectly balanced creamy Cheddar which has a natural sweetness that complements its buttery texture. Available in: 1 x 5lb Wheel; 12 x 14oz Truckles and Pre-Pack 12 x 7oz packs.

Claddagh Bó Irish Whiskey Cheddar – is a rich and creamy Irish Cheddar laced and flavoured with single malt Irish Whiskey giving a distinctive, strong and bold flavour. Available in: 1 x 5lb Wheel.

Claddagh Bó Irish Porter Cheddar – is a creamy Irish Cheddar is covered in original Irish Porter stout giving both a deep flavour and beautiful marbled look to this stunning cheese which will be a must for any specialty cheese counter. Available in: 1 x 5lb Wheel.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Alan Jenkins Director at Somerdale International said, “British and Irish specialty cheeses are growing in popularity in the States. As such, we are focused on providing our retail and food service customers with a comprehensive range of great tasting authentic cheeses that will tempt and tantalise the tastebuds and provide real standout appeal on the cheese counter or as part of a menu. Our new extended range of Claddagh Bó Irish cheeses will deliver the taste, texture and demonstrable provenance that American cheese lovers are looking for not just around St Patrick’s Day but now all year round.”

Note to editors:

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British and Irish cheese & dairy products. Founded in 1990, today Somerdale exports cheese to over 50 countries worldwide and have sales of over £44 million.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British and Irish, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

Somerdale International was honoured in 2016 with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade – the second time we have won this award.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/