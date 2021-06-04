Sophisticated Cheese Just Got Even Creamier

Union, NJ – Lioni Latticini , well-known producer of Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata and Bufala Cheese proudly introduces Stracciatella Panna di Latte for sale in retail stores. This ultra-rich creamy filling is the delicious center of Loni’s award winning burrata. The ever-popular fresh cheese is artfully crafted out of delicate shreds of pasta filata mozzarella and the finest authentic Italian cream.

More than a spread, this luxurious cheese is traditionally used atop pizzas, folded into seasonal salads, and added to a favorite pasta dish. Lioni’s Stracciatella elevates the simplest dishes into sophisticated and elegant culinary presentations.

The sleek retail packaging reflects the product’s Italian authenticity and distinct taste.

Lioni looks forward to seeing this new addition to their premium line on all their retail partners’ shelves.

According to Salvatore Salzarulo, Founder and Head of Production at Lioni, “Stracciatella is the ideal extension to our retail product line. It is a tremendous opportunity to bring Lioni’s adored specialty cheese currently found in restaurants and foodservice direct-to -consumer.”

Stracciatella Panna di Latte has a shelf-life of 21 days from date of manufacture and is available in 6/1 lb. cups for retail and 2/5 lb. Tubs for foodservice.

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella. Utilizing modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy, a strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucking. For more information, contact Lioni Latticini, Inc. 555 Lehigh Avenue, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 686-6061 or lori@lionimozzarella.com www.lionimozzarella.com