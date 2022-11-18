Sour Serious Pucker Power Pickle-In-A-Pouch Packs

WATERLOO, WIS.: Van Holten’s, Inc., makers of the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch, is expanding their licensed product line with WARHEADS™, the original “Extreme Sour” candy brand from Impact Confections. Available for order in December 2022, the WARHEADS™ Pickle-In-A-Pouch will offer sour fanatics an extreme sour challenge like no other.

Van Holten’s continues to innovate the pickle industry by creating bold flavors and collaborating with brands for creative on-the-go products. Made with extreme sour flavoring and a touch of dill, WARHEADS™ Pickle-In-A-Pouch is sure to make you pucker up. WARHEADS™ Pickle-In-A-Pouch offers an interactive experience on social media with the hashtag #sourpicklechallenge to engage consumers around the world.

“As the company continues to grow domestically and internationally, we couldn’t help but notice that Van Holten’s products were popping up in the same places as WARHEADS™” says Eric Girard, V.P. of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten’s. “Extreme snackers want something that is flavorful, fun for social media and never done before. We’ve nailed that with WARHEADS™.”

WARHEADS™ Pickle-In-A-Pouch is shelf-stable with a 2-year shelf life and comes in a 12 coun. display case. In addition to the WARHEADS™ Extreme Sour flavor, Pickle-In-A-Pouch comes in Dill, Hot & Spicy, Kosher Garlic, Sour and Tapatio Hot Sauce flavors for any palette to enjoy.

Van Holten’s is proud to offer bold, convenient and better for you snacks. For more information, visit vanholtenpickles.com or click here.

###

About Van Holten’s, Inc.

Van Holten’s has enjoyed 19 consecutive years of growth, driven by the popularity of the original Pickle-In-APouch. Founded in 1898, the family-owned company has expanded its line of quality pickled products to Pickle-InA-Pouch, Pickle Cutz, Pickle-Ice and Pickleback Mixer. Available in all 50 states, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Europe, Van Holten’s continues to innovate and lead the individual packed pickle industry. For more information, visit vanholtenpickles.com.

About Impact Confections

Impact Confections is a U.S. based supplier of innovative confectionery products marketed under the WARHEADS™ and Melster Brands. WARHEADS™ is one of the most recognized sour candies in the market. Melster Candies, established in 1919, has been delighting consumers and retailers with its marshmallow treats for decades. Impact Confections is based in Janesville, Wisconsin. Learn more about Impact Confections by visiting https://impactconfections.com/ and follow WARHEADS on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.