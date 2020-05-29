Spanish Torta Manufacturer Ines Rosales Donates Products to NYC Hunger Relief Organization City Harvest

New York City, New York – Ines Rosales USA, the US-based subsidiary of the Spanish Torta manufacturer from Seville, Spain, has donated more than 70,000 single units of its Mini Tortas to NYC’s hunger relief organization City Harvest. For Ines Rosales, this comes as an attempt to show support to the NYC community and collaborate with City Harvest’s efforts of help feed New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity. This area has been one of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Ines Rosales is committed to supporting communities in need during this pandemic. The parent company in Spain has been regularly donating their products to the local communities, hospitals, residences for the elderly, truck drivers, etc.

“Over the last few months, we have seen plenty of people in the food industry step up to find meaningful ways to help their communities,” said Lucia Conejo-Mir, Vice President of National Sales for Ines Rosales. “At Ines Rosales, we thought it was important to help the community and give back to the people (who have, in turn, helped grow our business in this country) when they need us the most.”

Ines Rosales, the company founder, went through a time of need herself. Her family and her, experienced the hardships of poverty before she decided to retrieve the recipe of the Olive Oil Tortas from her family cookbook and started commercializing it in 1910. “Every time we can give back to the community it feels like full circle, Ines Rosales would have felt very proud”, mentioned Conejo-Mir.

City Harvest, has their own fleet of trucks to deliver food, free of charge, to hundreds of soup kitchens, food pantries, and other community food programs in the area. Since 1982, they have rescued and delivered over 800 million pounds of food to help feed nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers in need.

About Ines Rosales

Established in 1910, Ines Rosales specializes in making traditional Andalusian baked goods. Their staple product, the Olive Oil Tortas, is a centuries-old recipe from the Seville (Spain) area. In the US can be found at the specialty cheese counters of retailers all over the country. Their products are hand-crafted and employ premium quality ingredients, such as extra virgin olive oil. Ines Rosales shows a strong commitment to its century-old family recipe and distinguishing marks, while managing to keep up with the demands of the market and changing consumer needs. Last year, they launched their Original Mini Tortas and Manchego Cheese Mini Tortas, a unique cracker line.



Website: www.inesrosales.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ines.rosales.usa

Instagram: @inesrosalesusa