Specialities Inc. Announces appointment of Steve Millard to Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Whitten to Vice President of Sales

Steve is a seasoned Food Industry executive with over 30 year’s experience including 22 years specific to the Dairy and Specialty Deli Category with Dannon, Savencia and Emmi/Roth Kase, and Atalanta.

He started and spent his formative part of his career in Sales, gaining experience in Category Management, Sales Planning and Operations and Marketing along the way, before moving into General Management roles for the past 12 years.

Steve’s sales roles included leading Retail, Club, Drug, Discount and Foodservice channels in the yogurt, cheese, and specialty meat sectors.

Along with Kevin Whitten, our VP Sales, Steve will help our company continue to grow our product portfolio and help our customers differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Kevin has over 30 years’ experience in value-added Deli category perishables and multiple channel management and most recently served Specialities, Inc as our National Sales Manager. Kevin’s skill set represents a tremendous resource for helping our company regional team grow their business and continue to help retailers and specialty distributors in further developing a timely, market driven, and successful product offering.

Kevin’s experience portfolio includes business sales and development in alternative channels, specialty retail sales management on the national level, regional distribution center management, and several years in department category/sales management at the retail level in multiple departments.

