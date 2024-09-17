Specialities Inc. Appoints Carter Califri as COO

MILLINGTON, N.J. — Specialities Inc. (www.specialitiesinc.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carter Califri to Chief Operating Officer. We eagerly anticipate having Carter as a member of this remarkable organization and are enthusiastic about his contributions to the growth and success of Specialities Inc.

As Chief Operating Officer, Carter will concentrate primarily on promoting growth, encouraging innovation, and enhancing our collaborations with you, our esteemed customers and partners. Specialities Inc. is dedicated to expanding on a robust legacy of achievement and seeking out new opportunities.

Carter has more than 20 years of substantial executive experience in the specialty food sector, where he has served as Vice President of Sales at Norseland, Inc. and Savencia Cheese, USA, in addition to holding senior sales roles at Nabisco and Mars, Inc. He has effectively directed high-performing teams to attain outstanding outcomes. His enthusiasm for providing superior products and experiences resonates with the principles of Specialities Inc. and we are confident that together we can further the growth for our customers and elevate Specialities Inc. to new levels.

About Specialities Inc.

Formed in 1991, our company has a proven track record of delivering strong and reliable value-added product solutions to both the specialty retail and food service sectors. We provide a portfolio of “Best of Class” specialty deli products that are both well established with consumers and on the emerging edge of contemporary consumer lifestyle trends.

Our products include traditional cheeses and cured meats from Europe, and domestically crafted, award-winning artisanal cheeses and deli meats.

As a vertically integrated organization, we source, import, sell, distribute, and support the sell-through of these products with focused and aggressive marketing programs. Our ongoing goal is to drive consumer trial and repeat purchase to broaden the baseline user group, and profitably grow the sales for our business channel partners. Please contact your Specialities Inc. sales manager with any question.