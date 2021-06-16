Specialty Food Association Adds Digital Component, Fancy Food 24/7, to Fancy Food Show 2021

NEW YORK — The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been working overtime with industry partners since the January announcement of Fancy Food Show 2021, which will take place September 27-29 at the GBAC Star Certified Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Seeking to make the show experience as dynamic and accessible as possible, the SFA has added a digital component, Fancy Food 24/7, which will run from September 27 through October 8. The hybrid event will combine in-person and digital elements that allow many options for attending and, in the tradition of Fancy Food Shows, will showcase thousands of specialty food and beverage products.

“After a whirlwind of three successful Specialty Food LIVE!tm digital events over eight months, our industry is very excited to have the best of both worlds with a hybrid event,” said Bill Lynch, president, Specialty Food Association. “Whether navigating the show floor in person – or via Fancy Food 24/7 – buyers, makers, and press will have ample opportunity to make connections, discover new products, and virtually attend education programming.”

Here are some of the things to anticipate in September:

SAFFE – Safe at Fancy Food Events : procedures designed to keep the B2B community SAFFE, the special SAFFE logo alerts and informs attendees about safety information.

procedures designed to keep the B2B community SAFFE, the special SAFFE logo alerts and informs attendees about safety information. Javits Center safety measures: social distancing measures will be in place and enforced, and masks must be worn inside the venue. Everyone at the Show must have their Show badge visible and, upon entry, must present one of the following: Vaccinated individuals – proof of vaccination via a paper form, a digital application or through New York State’s Excelsior Pass. Unvaccinated individuals – proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result (PCR test within 72 hours or antigen test within 6 hours).

social distancing measures will be in place and enforced, and masks must be worn inside the venue. Fancy Food 24/7 : running September 27-October 8, the digital component of Fancy Food Show 2021 provides access to exhibitors from around the world; education programming, and Main Stage events happening from October 4-8. Sessions include State of the Specialty Food Industry annual research; SFA Trendspotter Panel discussion; a panel highlighting retailers, and “The Basics Online,” the popular course for beginners to the specialty food industry.

: running September 27-October 8, the digital component of Fancy Food Show 2021 provides Incubator Village: up and coming, innovative makers from around the country.

up and coming, innovative makers from around the country. What’s New at Fancy Food: products launched as of February 2020.

products launched as of February 2020. Product sampling: samples will be available on the Show floor via individual packages and distributed under strict safety measurements.

samples will be available on the Show floor via individual packages and distributed under strict safety measurements. Food rescue: any remaining samples from the show will be donated by the Specialty Food Foundation to longtime SFA partner, City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization.

“The events industry plays a critical role in supporting New York’s economy, and we are excited that the Fancy Food Show will help to revitalize our businesses and lead our industry forward,” said Alan Steel, President and CEO of the New York Convention Center Operating Corporation, which operates the Javits Center. “We are honored to work with the event’s organizers and exhibitors to develop a safe and effective event that serves audiences around the world while reinforcing the importance of face-to-face business. See you in September!”

Open only to the trade, attendees will be vetted and prequalified, and will range from retail and foodservice buyers to food industry service providers, members of the media, and Trendspotters. For more information, click here.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace event; and SFA Feed, the daily source for news, trends and new product information in the specialty food industry (feed.specialtyfood.com).

