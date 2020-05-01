Specialty Foods Group Temporarily Suspending Manufacturing Operations

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Meat processor Specialty Foods Group (SFG) is temporarily suspending manufacturing operations. The closure is expected to begin Sunday, May 3.

SFG says the decision is part of its ongoing healthand safety assessments and efforts to protect its team members and their families. SFG says it has had 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19

“We take our role in the U.S. food supply chain seriously. We also take seriously our responsibility to protect our team members during this health crisis,” says Eric Sheiss, SFG President. “We’re being as proactive as we possibly can to best ensure the health and safety of our team. This

temporary manufacturing suspension is part of the ongoing effort.”

