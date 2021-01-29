Specialty SKU Cutbacks Seen Easing in 2021

The past year has been challenging for many specialty food makers seeking to bring new products to market, and even to retain space on retailers’ shelves, but conditions may be improving as retailers look forward to more normal shopping patterns in the future.

Many food retailers streamlined their SKU assortments in 2020 to focus on fast-moving commodity items that were most in demand, often at the expense of slower-moving specialty items, said Neil Phillips of Relentless Sales & Marketing, a food broker based in Sparta, New Jersey.

“Things are starting to get going again,” he said, citing a recent uptick in receptivity among retailers to hearing new product pitches. “I am optimistic that this year retailers will be reviewing new items.”

