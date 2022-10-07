Spero Cheese Launches at the Fresh Market in Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arkansas

Spero Cheese is proud to announce that they will be launching some of their plant-based products at The Fresh Market. This will bring more awareness to the healthier, tastier, more sustainable, and more affordable dairy alternatives.

People want plant-based dairy, but today, plant-based dairy is prohibitively expensive due to the use of nuts and others as the primary ingredient. Spero is a plant-based dairy tech company that is on a mission to not only provide tasty, healthy products with simple ingredients, but also to make these products more sustainable and more affordable. At Spero, they make their dairy products from seeds, not nuts or soy or gmo proteins. Almonds, cashews, and other nuts comprise much of the dairy alternatives in the industry today. However, based on today’s price, they can’t create comparable products with dairy because they are too expensive and they’re hard to scale. They take too much time, space, water, and human labor. Conversely, seeds are estimated to be seven to eight times less expensive and to grow fifty to seventy times faster than nuts.

By using scalable ingredients and cutting-edge technology, Spero aims to make plant-based dairy cheaper than traditional dairy products, and to take dairy alternatives mainstream. Phaedra Randolph, Founder and CEO of Spero, says, “We’re doing something radical that no one has tried yet. People have tried plant dairy, but no one has tried to bring plant dairy prices down to the same prices, or even cheaper, than animal dairy.” She adds, “We are so proud of our simple ingredient list, packed with probiotics and nutrient-rich sunflower seeds. Consumers shouldn’t have to sacrifice taste when they make healthier food choices.”

Spero is releasing three products into The Fresh Market:

The Original Sunflower Cream Cheese: is made from simple, clean ingredients like sunflower seeds, water, probiotic cultures, and has a creamy, classic flavor. Eat this for a tasty swap out of Philadelphia cream cheese!

Alternative Goat Cheese: ‘Plant-based’ Goat Cheese has a taste that’s so incredibly similar to animal-based goat cheese, you’d have to taste it to believe it!

They are all made with simple, natural ingredients as well as antioxidants and probiotics. Plus, sunflowers use much less water, air, and land than nut and dairy products. It’s plant-based, keto-friendly, and allergen-friendly.

Spero’s plant-based proteins pack a punch with essential nutrients that give you energy and help your body feel supported. Additionally, their products contain Vitamin E and vitamins, and minerals like selenium, magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins.

Sustainability is also a priority at Spero. Spero chooses simple, minimal ingredients that require as little water as possible. Their key ingredient, sunflower seeds, uses upwards of 96 percent less water than nuts. Also, as sunflowers are their main ingredient, Spero uses 97 percent less land than cashews to produce, which can save forests and protect trees. Spero also aims to keep our air pure, clean, and safe by using sunflowers, which emits 99 percent less CO2/CH4 than dairy.

Spero

Spero is a plant-based dairy tech company on a mission to compete head-to-head with animal-based dairy on price and taste by employing internationally patent-pending technology that transforms low-cost, sustainable, and scalable ingredients into plant-based dairy. Since launching in 2019, Spero has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Food Network, NEXTY Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, and featured at TED.

For more information, visit Spero Foods online at https://sperofoods.co/ or follow them on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or Facebook.