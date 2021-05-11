Spread-mmms Shares Sassy Savory Spreads at Specialty Food Live!

Spread-mmms is a line of small batch, artisanal olive tapenade and savory spreads that are handcrafted in New York City. They are used as flavorful appetizers, cheese pairings, sandwich spreads & flavor enhancements to the users own recipes.

Currently focusing on promoting two shelf stable flavors:

– Beldi Olive Tapenade with Garlic & Rosemary

– Orange Marmalade with Olives, Garlic & Thyme (a.k.a. Mischievous Marmalade)

Both flavors are plant based (vegan friendly) and come in recyclable containers (recycling rules of course vary by community). They are currently available in select specialty shops (like Saxelby Cheesemongers, Kalustyans, Mekelburg’s, etc.), mostly in New York City, but also available online. The tapenade is also available as an item in the Cheese & Savory Gift Crate through Williams-Sonoma.

Spread-mmms just launched their Starter Set, a mixed case of olive tapenade & savory orange marmalade. This Starter Set, is an easy way to offer a little bit of sass to cheese and charcuterie boards, without taking up much shelf or fridge space.

About Spread-mmms

Spread-mmms, a woman owned company, became locally available in 2016 and is currently produced at Hot Bread Kitchen Incubates. Rebecca Montero, launched this company, at the urging of friends, to share her “Arrestingly Delicious” olive tapenade with NYC. The company quickly grew to provide 10 flavors of “sassy savory spreads” – 2 shelf stable and 8 refrigerated spreads (refrigerated spreads are available for local delivery). These are adventurous spreads, influenced by tastes discovered during escapades around the world.

For Additional Information, Please visit www.spread-mmms.com