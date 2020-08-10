St. Louis Meat Maker Volpi Foods Rolls Out Expansion at Union Plant

ST. LOUIS — Volpi Foods has broken ground on a 87,000-square-foot expansion of its processing plant in Union.

The speciality meat producer has tapped Swansea-based Holland Construction Services for the build out of a two-story meat slicing and packaging plant at 20 Progress Drive in Union that will connect to Volpi’s current prosciutto processing plant..

Volpi President Lorenza Pasetti said in a release that the company is maintaining its current location in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis city and that its expansion in Union is to accommodate company growth.

