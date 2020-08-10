St. Louis Meat Maker Volpi Foods Rolls Out Expansion at Union Plant

Steph Kukuljan, St. Louis Business Journal Deli August 10, 2020

ST. LOUIS — Volpi Foods has broken ground on a 87,000-square-foot expansion of its processing plant in Union.

The speciality meat producer has tapped Swansea-based Holland Construction Services for the build out of a two-story meat slicing and packaging plant at 20 Progress Drive in Union that will connect to Volpi’s current prosciutto processing plant..

Volpi President Lorenza Pasetti said in a release that the company is maintaining its current location in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis city and that its expansion in Union is to accommodate company growth.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: St. Louis Business Journal

