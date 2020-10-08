St. Louis Restaurants to Offer Specials Featuring Volpi Foods Award-Winning Meat

Kayla Wheeler, KSDK Deli, Retail & FoodService October 8, 2020

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis restaurants will be offering specials featuring Volpi Foods’ award-winning heritage prosciutto.

The product recently won gold at the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards, according to a press release. Each week, a different restaurant will offer a special highlighting the meat until mid-November.

The first restaurant to feature the product is Grace Meat + Three with the Pablo Pig-Casso breakfast sandwich that includes Volpi mortadella, heritage prosciutto, collard green gravy, a house made biscuit and an egg.

