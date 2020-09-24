Stacy’s Rise Project Expands Commitment to Female Founders; Partners with Hello Alice to Fund $ 150,000 in Grants to Black Women Business Owners

PLANO, Texas — Earlier this year, the Stacy’s Rise Project expanded its annual grant and mentorship program to support more women with more services than ever before – but the continued disparity among Black female business founders persists, with women of color receiving only 0.2 percent of venture capitalist funding1. In a continued quest to “help women rise,” the Stacy’s Rise Project has now further expanded its program together with longtime partner Hello Alice to support an additional 15 Black female founders with a total of $150,000 in business grants, professional advertising services – including a prominent spotlight on the Stacy’s Amazon e-commerce hub – and executive coaching/mentorship.

As small business owners nationwide have been impacted significantly by the events of the last year, a recent survey by Stacy’s found that Black female founders are facing their own unique challenges:

70 percent say finding a mentor to guide them in this current economic state is difficult.

83 percent wish they had resources to increase their marketing efforts.

73 percent spend an hour or more each week applying for grants or funding.

43 percent are taking on more than half of the financial risk to start their business.

46 percent say they often feel burnt out.

The expanded Stacy’s Rise Project will help the winners address these challenges through the key program pillars of funding, mentorship and advertising, and will also include a complimentary membership in The BOSS Network, founded by fellow entrepreneur Cameka Smith.

Since first partnering with Hello Alice for the Stacy’s Rise Project in 2019, the two companies have connected thousands of women from across the country and created an online community with more than 2,000 engaged members. Now, Stacy’s has teamed up with Hello Alice again to select 15 Black female founders from a pool of women who submitted their businesses to receive a Hello Alice COVID-19 Business for All Emergency Grant. The women were chosen on such factors as their commitment to social impact and sustainability, and how they have faced recent challenges in their business.

The 15 founders include:

Stacy’s is encouraging everyone to join in the founders’ journeys by following #StacysRiseProject on social media and visiting the winners’ business websites. Beginning this month, Stacy’s will share the stories of the 15 founders and actively promote their businesses across its social platforms.

This survey was conducted online between January 5-10, 2020, among a nationally representative sample of 1,042 adults, balanced by age, education, gender, race and region. Additionally, the survey was fielded amongst 500 female entrepreneurs, defined as those who currently or plan to own a business with the intent of making a profit and will take on personal financial risk. Among the 500 female entrepreneurs, there was a natural fallout of 83 black female founders. Results from the nationally representative sample have a margin of error of +/- 3.1%, +/- 4.38% for the total sample of female entrepreneurs, and +/- 10.7% for black female founders.

Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of more than 200,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. Co-headquartered in Houston and San Francisco, and founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

1 digitalundivided (2018), ProjectDiane2018: The State of Black Women Founders