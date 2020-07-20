Stacy’s Rise Project Promotes Women-Led Businesses

Stacy’s Rise Project has revealed its 2020 class of 15 female business founders. The project is a four-month program providing $10,000 in grants, professional advertising services, and executive mentorship to women-led businesses. Food industry founders include Jessica Gartenstein, founder of Frönen Foods; Claudia McMullin, founder of Hugo Coffee Roasters; Junita Flowers, founder of Junita’s Jar; Sylvia Charles, founder of Just Date; Nina Tickaradze, founder of Nadi; Maria Palacio, founder of Progeny Coffee; Chi Nguyen, founder of Purpose Tea; and Sophia Marron, founder of SoFine Food.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath, world champion soccer players and co-founders of lifestyle brand Re-inc, will provide an exclusive mentorship session to the class of 2020.

