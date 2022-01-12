Stella Cheese Goes Back to Italian Roots, Launches Import Collection

With its 100th year on the horizon, Stella® Cheese is reflecting upon what made it the star of Italian cheese in the first place: its full-flavored, traditional recipes. To prepare for its milestone birthday, the brand is going back to its roots to reintroduce two beloved classics that have stood the test of time: PDO-certified Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano cheeses imported from northern Italy.

Celebrating 100 Years of Tradition

The Stella® brand’s rich history dates back to 1923, when Italian diplomat, Count Bolognesi, began making authentic parmesan cheese on a small farm on Lake Nebegamon in Northern Wisconsin, in partnership with a master cheesemaker from Italy. The cheese quickly caught the fancy of the locals, who appreciated the authentic Italian taste, and continued to grow in popularity as the years went on.

The brand’s ownership and location where it’s produced may have changed since 1923, but one guiding principle from the brand’s founders will always remain true – the difference in Stella® cheese is in the detail of how it’s made.

The NEW Stella® Import Collection

NEW to the Stella® family this year, our imported Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano cheeses have a depth of richness and flavor that will instantly transport consumers to the countryside of northern Italy.

Stella® Parmigiano Reggiano Wedge & Shredded Cup – Aged an extra 10 months to allow for increased flavor development during the maturation process, this cheese is characterized by its rich flavor and compact, granular texture. Try adding Stella® Parmigiano Reggiano cheese to this Lemon Chicken Parmesan recipe to make it richer and more complex.

Stella® Grana Padano Wedge – Aged an extra 5 months to give the cheese “medium seasoning.” It’s mellow and nutty taste will complement other flavors well, working harmoniously in any dish like this Mushroom and Pea Risotto.

The Stella® Cheese brand invites you to join us as we introduce this collection of quintessential Italian cheeses from the Grana family to the U.S. Stay tuned for more news on how the brand is preparing to celebrate its 100th year by visiting our website, StellaCheese.com and following us on Facebook and Instagram.