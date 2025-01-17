Stonewall Kitchen Announces New January 2025 Product Launch

Salad dressings, cheese toppers and stuffed peppers bring bold flavors to the kitchen, while new fresh fragrances and collections adds elegance to any home space

YORK, Maine — Stonewall Kitchen, the renowned specialty food and home goods producer, has announced over 200 exciting new items and collections to their product lines. Designed with gourmet food lovers and discerning retailers in mind, this release is a celebration of quality, creativity, and the joy of cooking and entertaining. Whether you’re stocking your pantry or your store shelves, these fresh offerings are sure to delight and inspire.

The diverse product lineup includes a variety of flavors and offerings, from mouthwatering classic salad dressings such as ranch, blue cheese, thousand island and French to cheese toppers and unique drink mixers and a melody of flavor with a new Cherry Berry Quartet Jam. Additionally, the company’s Tillen Farms brand introduces exquisite stuffed peppers, while the Urban Accents brand adds delectable brine kits fit for chicken and pork, as well as new microwave popcorn flavors. Stonewall Kitchen also introduces even more convenience to the kitchen with their new Charcuterie Board Starter Set, ensuring customers can prepare delicious meals and entertaining spreads with ease.

“This launch allows us to continue reimagining classic flavors while bringing ease and creativity to the kitchen,” said Jacob Ouellette, Marketing Specialist at Stonewall Kitchen. “Our charcuterie staples, brine kits, and microwave popcorn products are perfect examples of how we’re designing offerings to inspire and delight our guests at every turn.”

This product launch goes beyond food, adding a touch of sophistication with diverse home goods collections and luxurious candles by Michel Design Works and Village Candle. From gourmet cooking essentials to charming home decor, this launch is a testament to Stonewall Kitchen’s commitment to innovation and quality.

“Our Michel Design Works brand also brings brunch to the home, but in a new way with our new Weekend Brunch Collection,” Ouellette said. “Sweet, sensational scents through foaming hand soaps inspired by those champagne toasts at brunch such as Lemon Fizz, Rosé Mimosa, Sparkling Peach and Elderflower Spritz add to the line.”

Village Candle will also usher in signs of spring and summer with new refreshing scents such as Southern Sweet Tea, White Tea, Magnolia Petals, Zesty Grapefruit and Melon Mojito.

The new products aim to attract a wide range of consumers, including individuals looking to bring gourmet flair to their meals and homes. Retailers and wholesalers will find a curated selection of products to appeal to their loyal customers and attract new ones.

Stonewall Kitchen’s new products and collections will be available at Stonewall Kitchen stores, online at stonewallkitchen.com and through various retail partners nationwide.

The January 2025 Product Launch Includes:

Stonewall Kitchen: Cherry Berry Quartet Jam, French Dressing, Blue Cheese Dressing, Ranch Dressing, Thousand Island Dressing, Garlic Onion Shallot Cheese Topper, Plum Jam Cheese Topper, Roasted Apple Pear Cheese Topper, Chocolate Turtle Dessert Sauce, Mai Tai Mixer, Spicy Strawberry Margarita Mixer, Lemon Butter Sauce, Tomato Ricotta Sauce, Pure Maple Cream, Charcuterie Board Starter Set, Classic Pairing Breakfast Gift. Fine Home Keeping: Sea Spray Hand Soap

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company can be found in more than 20,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and 10 retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com