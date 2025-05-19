Summer Fresh Unveils 3 Exciting New Flavors – 2 Bold Salads and a Spicy Hummus to Elevate Your Summer

TORONTO – At Summer Fresh®, we believe in more than just offering new flavors—we’re bringing a fresh wave of excitement to the category. With these innovative new products, we’re not only adding bold, delicious options but also attracting new consumers who are eager for something different. Whether it’s the fiery, tropical punch of Mango Sriracha Hummus or the kick of Jalapeño Popper Pasta Salad, each product is crafted to excite the palate, and draw in those looking for something adventurous and new. We want our products to be the go-to choice for those who love to discover exciting, high-quality, and good for you options that transform the way they enjoy food.

Mango Sriracha Hummus

Looking for a Hummus that combines bold and vibrant flavours? Mango Sriracha Hummus is the perfect choice. The sweet, tropical flavour of ripe mangoes meets the spicy kick of sriracha, delivering an unforgettable flavour experience. Whether served with fresh veggies, crackers, or pita bread, this creamy hummus brings an exciting and fiery twist to any snack or appetizer platter.

Jalapeño Popper Pasta Salad

A playful twist on a party favourite, the Jalapeño Popper Pasta Salad is designed for those who crave flavour and heat in every bite. The rotini pasta is tossed in a creamy and tangy cream cheese dressing that perfectly complements the fiery punch of jalapeños. The addition of cheese creates a rich, smooth texture that balances the heat, offering a satisfying flavour profile that’s sure to steal the show.

Ramen Sesame Salad

Packed with umami, savoury, and delicate flavours our Ramen Sesame Salad is sure to impress. Featuring crunchy ramen noodles, fresh carrots, and green onions, this salad is tossed in a bold dressing of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Enhanced with ginger, garlic, and a touch of crushed chili, it strikes a perfect balance between sweetness, heat, and refined depth.

Dill Pickle Potato Salad – Now in 300g Size

With the overwhelming success of the family size, Summer Fresh® is pleased to introduce a new 300g size of its Dill Pickle Potato Salad. Evoking a warm sense of comfort and nostalgia, this classic-inspired dish features hearty red-skinned potatoes, crisp diced celery, vibrant green onions, and a rich, creamy dill pickle dressing. The new size offers the same great taste in a more convenient portion. Perfect for lunch boxes, picnics, or BBQs!

“Summer Fresh® continues to innovate with bold, worldly, chef-inspired dishes that bring excitement to any meal,” said Susan Niczowski, President and CEO. “These new products, along with the expansion of our popular Dill Pickle Pasta Salad, reflect our commitment to providing high-quality ingredients and delicious flavours that elevate every occasion.”

About Summer Fresh®

For over 34 years, Summer Fresh® has been dedicated to creating delicious, fresh, and convenient meals for every occasion. From hummus and dips to salads and snacks, we use only the finest ingredients to bring you flavour combinations that excite the taste buds and fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Our NEW Summer Fresh® hummus and salads can be found in the refrigerated Deli section at select retailers across Canada. Real food you can feel good about!