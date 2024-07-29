Supreme Service Solutions LLC Voluntarily Recalls Supreme Vegetable Products Because of Possible Health Risk

FDA Deli, Produce July 29, 2024

Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Weirs Farm Inc. (purchased from Kroger Stores) due to possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items:

Product NameBarcode UPCBest By Date
Pico/Guac Combo8500548944347/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz8500536855527/10/2024 to 7/25/2024
Chopped Cilantro 2 oz8500536854467/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz8500536854227/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Diced Jalapeno 7 oz8500536853617/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz8500536853477/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz8500536853857/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz8500536857817/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Grilling Vegetables 19 oz8500536858427/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz8500536858977/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz8500536858807/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz8500536859657/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz8500536859587/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz8500536859417/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
Salsa Medium 16 oz8500536859897/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
Salsa Mild 16 oz8500536859727/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
Snacking Peppers 12 oz8500536855387/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz8600105071317/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Vegetable Kabob 27 oz8500536858597/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

What You Should Do: Consumers should not consume and discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.

Asking Questions?
Contact the Kroger Customer Support Line: 1-800-576-4377
Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri, 7am – Midnight EST
Sat-Sun, 7am – 9:30pm EST

Related Articles