Sweet Grass Dairy adds National Sales Manager

Liza Kaplansky recently took on the role of National Sales Manager for celebrated cheese producer, Sweet Grass Dairy.

She previously acted as the Cheese Buyer at Canyon Market in San Francisco and was a finalist at the Winter 2014 Cheesemonger Invitational. She spent the last 5+ years working in sales management for cheese producers Laura Chenel/Marin French, and Consider Bardwell Farm.

Liza acts as a member of the California Artisan Cheese Guild ‘SF Cheese Fest’ planning committee and has spoken on panels at the American Cheese Society conference.