Swiss Chalet Fine Foods Introduces La Rose Noire Gluten-Free Tart Shells

MIAMI, FL—Swiss Chalet Fine Foods, a division of Atalanta Corporation, is excited to announce its new offering, premium gluten-free tart shells. Crafted with fine, all-natural ingredients like free-range eggs and fresh butter, the tart shells are rich, flaky, and delicious.

They can be used in dessert pastry recipes, filled with anything from lemon curd or vanilla bean pastry cream to berries or pumpkin cheesecake.

Made by the pastry experts at La Rose Noire, the gluten-free tart shells are packed in biodegradable trays in line with their GO GREEN initiative.

La Rose Noire has been one of the world’s leading producers of quality bakery and pastry products since the company was founded in 1991. Their tart shells are perfect for pastry chefs, retail stores, and all kinds of bakers and cooks.

These tart shells are available in three different sizes Large, Medium, and Mini. Ask your Swiss Chalet or Atalanta Sales Representative for more information or email info@scff.com

ABOUT: Swiss Chalet Fine Foods offers unique, premium quality products from Europe and abroad. As part of Atalanta Corporation, we strive to provide an unparalleled level of service to our customers. In 1968, Hans and Claire Baumann founded Swiss Chalet Fine Foods, Inc. Their goal was to provide the very best specialty food ingredients to the food service industry. Today Swiss Chalet services industry leaders and small restaurants with the same level of commitment. These worldwide relationships are the product of both dedication and quality service.