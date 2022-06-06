Tales from IDDBA

The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta was buzzing with activity, as the aisles filled throughout the day and manufacturer booths had crowds sampling all that the IDDBA Show had to offer. Attendees proclaimed they were happy to be back after the two-year hiatus due to COVID, and from the looks of things, the industry has picked up where it left off in 2019.

Observations from the show include an extensive tour of Reser’s Fine Foods’ booth, which unveiled the company’s new packaging as well as innovative deli items geared for grab-and-go and meal solutions. Fresh Cravings not only was providing tastings of its hummus but also donated money to charity when daring booth visitors sampled various hot peppers. Sustainability is still at the forefront in deli packaging, and WorldCentric had its many lines on display, much of it made from bamboo. Toufayan launched its new Keto line at IDDBA with great success. In addition to a new logo, Dietz and Watson debuted its new grab-and-go packaging at this year’s show.

We also attended an educational session with Jeff Roberts from Cow Creek Creative Ventures, who is the cover story subject for our latest issue of Deli Business’ sister publication Cheese Connoisseur. We learned a lot about the history of fermented foods and preservation, while taste testing jamon, pita and nuts.