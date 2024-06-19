Taste Supply Welcomes Food Business Veteran Guy Conte as Chief Operating Officer

Taste Supply, the first Social E-commerce Platform connecting Specialty Food Makers with Consumers and Foodies, proudly announces the appointment of Guy Conte as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over four decades of experience in the Consumer Products Goods Industry, including notable roles at Proctor & Gamble, Frito-Lay, and The Coca-Cola Company, Conte brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the growing startup as it begins onboarding new food makers and raising capital.

Following a distinguished career that began with service in the U.S. Army, Guy Conte’s journey in the food industry has been marked by significant achievements. Notably, he played a pivotal role as Vice President of Sales/Business Development at Tate’s Bake Shop, guiding the company from a local establishment in New York City to a national sensation, culminating in its acquisition by Mondelez for over $500 million.

George Inge, Founder and CEO of Taste Supply, expressed enthusiasm for Conte’s appointment, stating, “Having Guy Conte join our startup is a testament to our strategy and vision for Taste Supply. His unparalleled experience in building teams and guiding companies in the Food & Beverage industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform, onboard food makers, and raise capital.”

Taste Supply aims to revolutionize the Specialty Food market by providing an online platform for small and medium-sized American Food Makers to compete against industry giants. Inge emphasized the importance of empowering food entrepreneurs, stating, “Consumers today want to know who is making their food and they want to support entrepreneurs and businesses that align with their values and beliefs. Taste Supply fills a critical gap in the market by offering a national platform for discovering and supporting these amazing foods.”

With the Specialty Foods market valued at $200 billion and growing, Taste Supply’s innovative approach of merging e-commerce with social media is poised to disrupt the antiquated grocery industry. Inge highlighted the company’s mission to provide consumers with access to a diverse range of specialty foods, addressing various preferences, diets, and lifestyles.

