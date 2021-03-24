Ten Award-Winning Cheeses to Headline Championship Cheese Auction

Many award-winning cheeses will be auctioned off to cheese lovers Apr. 7 at the virtual Championship Cheese Auction, hosted by CheeseExpo Global Online.

The ten chosen cheeses have all won world and US cheese championships at least once, with several having won multiple times. The livestream will begin at 3 pm CST and bids will be accepted on HiBid. The proceeds from the auction will support training and education initiatives of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

Here’s what you can take home if you win: Wisconsin State Farmer