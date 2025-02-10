Terrapin Ridge Farms Introduces 8 New Global Flavors for 2025

Launch includes bold Mediterranean dips, Asian-inspired jams, Japanese seasonings, Southern crackers, and more, offering a truly global culinary experience.



CLEARWATER, Fla. — Terrapin Ridge Farms is proud to announce the launch of eight new globally inspired flavors for 2025, tapping into the ever-growing trend of international culinary exploration. From Mediterranean dips to Asian-inspired condiments and globally influenced snacks, this product line is designed to bring bold, on-trend flavors into homes across the nation.

Leading the charge are two innovative dips: Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip and Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive Dip. “We are thrilled to introduce these bold, globally inspired flavors that bring together the rich culinary traditions of Greece, Spain, and France,” says Mary O’Donnell, CEO/Owner. “These dips are the perfect way to elevate any meal or snack, offering our customers a taste of the world with the quality and authenticity they expect from our brand.” Both dips are currently available for sale, with an MSRP of $9.75 each.

Terrapin Ridge Farms is also adding to its popular jam line with the introduction of Thai Chili Guava Jam (MSRP $9.50). “This product is a fusion of sweet and spicy flavors that showcases the vibrant influence of Southeast Asia,” O’Donnell explains. “By combining the tropical sweetness of guava with the heat of Thai chili, this jam offers a unique and exciting twist to everything from grilled meats to cheese boards. We’re excited to bring this unforgettable flavor to our customers.”

Expanding the snack category, Terrapin Ridge Farms is also introducing three globally influenced crackers and chips: Rosemary Garlic Crackers (MSRP $3.25), Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread Crackers (MSRP $3.25), and Greek Isle Falafel Chips (MSRP $3.50). “We are excited to introduce these three new snack items—each inspired by bold, global flavors that bring a unique twist to traditional snacking,” O’Donnell shares. “From the fragrant herbs of Italy to the spicy kick of jalapeño and the Mediterranean influence of falafel, these snacks are designed to delight our customers with extraordinary taste and high-quality ingredients. Whether paired with a dip or enjoyed on their own, they are a versatile addition to any pantry.”

Rounding out the launch are two standout condiments: Harissa Aioli Squeeze (MSRP $7.50) and Zesty Seven Spice Dressing (MSRP $8.50). The Harissa Aioli Squeeze blends creamy richness with the smoky heat of North African spices, while the Zesty Seven Spice Dressing brings the perfect balance of savory and citrusy flavors, inspired by Japanese Shichimi Togarashi. “These bold and flavorful products are designed to bring a new level of creativity and excitement to our customers’ kitchens,” says O’Donnell. “They reflect our dedication to offering innovative, on-trend products that transform simple meals into unforgettable experiences.”

With this diverse lineup of global flavors, Terrapin Ridge Farms continues to lead the way in delivering extraordinary culinary experiences, inviting customers to explore the world one bite at a time.

All items are available now.

2025 New Product Introductions

Harissa Aioli Squeeze #816 NET WT 9 OZ MSRP $7.50

Gluten Free

Irresistible smoky-spicy Harissa is the main ingredient in our smooth aioli. Drizzle on roasted vegetables. Top burgers and wraps. Swirl into hummus, the options are endless.

Zesty Seven Spice Dressing #9187 NET WT 12 OZ MSRP $8.50

Gluten Free

Elevate your meals with the bold, layered flavors of our Zesty Seven Spice Dressing. Inspired by the iconic seven-spice blend of Shichimi Togarashi, this dressing delivers a perfect balance of heat, citrusy brightness, and subtle sweetness. Drizzle over mixed greens or Asian-inspired salads with napa cabbage. Toss with roasted or grilled vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, or bell peppers to add a touch of spice and citrusy brightness. Serve alongside dumplings, spring rolls, or sushi for a tangy and spicy dipping experience.

Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip #9188 NET WT 9 OZ MSRP $9.75

Gluten Free

Dive into the bold, savory flavors of our Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip, a perfect harmony of sweetness, tang, and a touch of heat. Serve as a dip alongside sliced cucumbers, carrots, celery, and bell pepper strips for a healthy, satisfying snack. Spread generously on warm pita triangles or toasted crostini for an easy and flavorful appetizer. Pair with grilled chicken, lamb skewers, or steak for a Mediterranean-inspired main course.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive Dip #9105 NET WT 9 OZ MSRP $9.75

Gluten Free

Rich, ripe tomatoes, a combination of buttery, briny olives and tangy blue cheese marry together for a tantalizing tapenade! Serve on warm pita or bake with fresh mozzarella and crusty Italian bread for a delicious appetizer. Great addition to sandwiches. Make it a meal by adding crumbled Italian sausage and tossing with linguine! Entertaining made easy!

Thai Chili Guava Jam #989 NET WT 10.5 OZ MSRP $9.50

Gluten Free

Experience the bold, sweet, and spicy fusion of flavors with our Thai Chili Guava Jam. This unique condiment brings together the tropical sweetness of guava with the warm, spicy kick of chili. Perfect as a topping for a cheese board, pairing beautifully with creamy brie, tangy goat cheese, or sharp cheddar. Use as a glaze for grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, or shrimp to infuse each bite with a delightful balance of heat and sweetness. Spread on turkey, chicken, or veggie burgers for a sweet and spicy twist.

Rosemary Garlic Crackers #9184 NET WT 4 OZ MSRP $6.95

Indulge in the irresistible charm of our Artisan Crackers and elevate your snacking experience. Infused with the robust flavor of roasted garlic, a sprinkle of sea salt, and the fragrant embrace of rosemary, these crackers are the ideal partner for your favorite cheeses and charcuterie, along with our savory jams and mustards.

Jalapeno Cornbread Crackers #9185 NET WT 5 OZ MRSP $6.95

Our Cornbread & Jalapeno Crackers are a savory blend of comfort and spice, infused with the rich creaminess of butter, whole milk, and sharp cheddar cheese. These crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor in every bite. Our crackers pair perfectly with a steaming bowl of chili or a bowl of hearty tortilla soup and add an exciting layer of flavor and texture to charcuterie and cheeseboards. Discover a new level of snacking satisfaction with each deliciously spicy bite.

Greek Isle Falafel Chips #9174 NET WT 5.25 OZ MRSP $6.95

A delicious blend of corn, fava beans and chickpeas with the perfect combination of aromatic herbs and spices. These chips are addictive on their own or pair with one of our vegan, plant based dips.

About Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC

Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC is a creator, marketer and seller of gourmet food products headquartered in Clearwater, FL. The company’s product line consists of dips, sauces, dressings, gourmet condiments and jams which can be found in more than 10,000 high quality specialty food and gift stores across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call 727-442-3663, visit www.terrapinridge.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/terrapinridge on Instagram at @terrapinridgefarms or on Pinterest at https://www.pinterest.com/terrapinridge/_created/.