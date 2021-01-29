Texas Iberico Sliced Lomo Wins 2021 Good Food Award

Comfort, TX: – Texas Iberico™ Sweet Prickly Pear Cured Lomo has been announced as a winner of the 11th Annual Good Food Awards in the Charcuterie category. The entry was chosen from a pool of over 2000 entrants, including 32 finalists across 22 brands in the USA. This prestigious award recognizes the food crafters that are leading the way in quality, sustainability, and socially responsible production.

This is the first year that Texas Iberico™ has submitted its products for consideration. It is notable that along with winning for its cured lomo, Texas Iberico™ also had another product, Honey & Chile Pequin Cured Coppa, that was recognized as a 2021 Good Food Award Finalist at the September Blind Tasting.

The Texas Iberico™ product line is the perfect marriage of Iberico pork, an ancient breed from Spain, and New American charcuterie. The herd was established from breeding stock flown in from Spain and cure master Kevin Ouzts utilizes ingredients in his recipes that reflect the Texas terroir, giving the product line a unique twist and distinctly American profile. Iberico pork is one of the most premium and healthy meats available in the world and the best hams in Spain can sell for more than $2000 a piece.

Naturally high in mono-unsaturated fats and antioxidants, Iberico pork has a deep depth of flavor and the healthy fat melts at room temperature. Like in Spain, Texas Iberico™ pigs supplement their vegetarian diet with nutritious acorns in the winter. Unlike Spain, the animals also consume large amounts of mesquite beans (their favorite), cactus paddles, agarita berries and other tasty treats native to Texas. Texas Iberico™ products are currently available in all Central Markets in Texas and can also be bought online from partner retailers such as LaTienda.com, Zingermans.com and HeritageFoods.com. Please visit www.texasiberico.com for further details.

Texas Iberico™ was established in 2018 by owners Tim Harris, CEO of La Tienda, and Ashly Martin, a third-generation cattle rancher and owner of Trails End Ranch. Their line of cured Iberico pork products are produced only from Iberico pigs raised completely out of doors on partner Ashly Martin’s ranch in Menard, Texas. This Good Food award aptly represents the company’s deep commitment to producing tasty and authentic charcuterie, sourced from animals that are treated humanely and with respect.