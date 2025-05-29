Texas Roadhouse Partners with West Madison Foods to Launch Line of Ready-to-Eat, Refrigerated Dips

Fans of one of America’s leading casual dining restaurant chains1 can now get the flavors of their favorite appetizers at home



CHICAGO — West Madison Foods, producer of the country’s top dairy dip, and Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), one of America’s top casual dining restaurant chains1, announced the launch of Texas Roadhouse Dairy Dips. The new line features three irresistible dips that pay tribute to Texas Roadhouse’s iconic appetizers. These ready-to-eat, refrigerated dips give foodies and snackers an exciting and delicious way to enjoy the flavors of their favorite appetizers in the comfort of home or on the go. So, kick off your boots and get ready to dig in – the three new dips, featuring an incredibly rich, smooth and creamy texture, will be yours for the taking only at Walmart beginning May 12.

“Texas Roadhouse continues to explore ways to engage with loyal guests and potential guests in the retail space,” said Texas Roadhouse CEO, Jerry Morgan. “With the success of the Mini Rolls and our Buttery Spreads, dips inspired by our legendary appetizers felt like a natural fit.”

The mouth-watering dip lineup includes three authentic varieties the whole family will enjoy, each available in 12 oz. tubs:

Cactus Blossom™ Dip —This dip tastes like a full bite of the fried onion dipped in Texas Roadhouse’s famous Blossom sauce – a delightful Cajun style blend of onion, spices, and garlic!

Rattlesnake Bites™ Dip —This dip tastes like the restaurant's jalapeno and cheese appetizer – a spicy kick of cheddar cheese, garlic, cayenne and bell peppers.

Fried Pickle Dip —Tastes like the fried pickles appetizer, the mouth-watering flavor of golden-fried pickles in a dip form!

Texas Roadhouse, known for its generous portions, reasonable prices and lively atmosphere, and West Madison Foods are launching these dips at an apt time, when consumers are eating out less frequently. Consumers still want to enjoy their favorite foods but are also seeking the biggest bang for their buck.

The new dips are manufactured and distributed under license by West Madison Foods.

About West Madison Foods

West Madison Foods, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in July 2023 to acquire a portfolio of brands from Ventura Foods. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Dean’s® brand’s dairy dips and Marie’s® category-leading salad dressings, dips and spreads. For more information on West Madison Foods, please visit www.westmadisonfoods.com.

About Texas Roadhouse

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 721 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for Hand-Cut Steaks, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Fresh-Baked Bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2022, Texas Roadhouse was named one of Fortune Magazine’s Most Admired Companies. Texas Roadhouse was also recognized as America’s Customer Service Champions by USA Today in 2024. In addition to Texas Roadhouse, the company owns and operates Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers, for more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.