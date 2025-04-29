The Ambriola Company Receives 2025 FABI Favorite Award for Locatelli Crema di Cacio e Pepe

Ambriola’s award-winning spreadable Italian crema was named one of 10 FABI Favorites this year and will be showcased at the 2025 National Restaurant Show in Chicago.

West Caldwell, NJ — The Ambriola Company, a subsidiary of Auricchio SpA and the Premier Importer of the finest Cheeses from Italy since 1921, is proud to announce that its Locatelli Crema di Cacio e Pepe food and beverage products that demonstrate creativity, taste, and potential to transform the foodservice has been named a 2025 FABI Favorite by the National Restaurant Association. The honor recognizes cutting-edge industry.

Selected by a panel of distinguished judges, including leading culinary professionals from organizations like Wendy’s and The Levi Group, the FABI Favorites represent the best of the best among new product innovations showcased at this year’s National Restaurant Show. Of the 39 total FABI Award recipients, only 10 were designated as Favorites.

Locatelli Crema di Cacio e Pepe, billed as an “old-world Italian DOP cheese presented in an innovative new way,” was recognized for its ability to deliver gourmet flavor at an affordable price point. Designed for home cooks and commercial kitchen operators seeking authentic Italian flavor and simple preparation, this spreadable crema delivers rich, velvety texture and bold Pecorino Romano taste in a ready-to-use format—ideal for pastas, risotto, paninis, dips, and more.

“The Ambriola Company is dedicated to innovation and product excellence,” said John Dammacco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Ambriola Company. “This FABI award is proof-positive of that dedication.”

The Ambriola Company will be exhibiting at the 2025 National Restaurant Show, where attendees can sample the award-winning Crema di Cacio e Pepe during the official FABI Favorites Tasting Session on Monday, May 19, 2025, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors can also stop by Booth #11149 throughout the show to experience the full range of Ambriola’s premium offerings.

About The Ambriola Company

The Ambriola Company, one of the largest importers and distributors of Italian cheeses in the United States. For more information about the company, visit https://ambriola.com/.