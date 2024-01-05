The Big Cheese: 7 Best Grocery Store Cheddars, Ranked

Perishable News Dairy, Deli January 5, 2024

cheese plate or charcuterie board is an obvious choice for holiday entertaining (or any-day entertaining). It’s fancy yet approachable and a crowd-pleaser. Speaking of crowd-pleasers, you’ll often find cheddar on these party platters because it plays well with all the fruits, nuts and meats and is beloved by a wide range of eaters. 

But where should you go to pick up the best cheddar for your party (or even for your next grilled cheese)? While purchasing from a local cheese shop is a winning option for various reasons, even cheese experts advise people to not skip their grocery store’s dairy case.

“Grocery stores are great for purchasing cheese for a variety of reasons,” says Emmy Rener, the owner of LA-based cheeseboard company Sophisticated Spreads. “They are reliable when it comes to variety…When every store is selling out, you can pretty much always count on the grocery store to have the cheddar you want, and probably five different kinds of it.”

