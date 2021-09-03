The Call For 2022 American Cheese Society Conference Presentation Proposals is Now Open

Our next in-person conference will be held in Portland, Oregon, from July 20-23, 2022. Call for Presentations will close on Sept. 17th.

CONFERENCE PRESENTATION GUIDELINES

· Panels should not consist of more than three speakers and one moderator (four participants total).

· Presentations are submitted with the understanding that these are volunteer presenter roles. As a presenter you agree to take on the expense of your travel, if required for your presentation.

· Presenters do receive benefits for speaking at the ACS conference: including either a complimentary day pass or 50% off full conference registration plus one (1) hotel room night at one of the conference hotels.

CORE CONCEPTS

The Education Committee has identified core concepts that are especially essential to ACS members at present. Education related to these topics will be given priority in the year ahead, though we welcome all topics beyond these:

· Advancements in Science & Academia

· Affinage

· Climate Change & Sustainability

· Dairy Farming & Milk Crisis

· E-Commerce & Shipping Across the Industry

· Financial Management for Small Business

· Molds, Defects, & Quality Control

· Marketing Strategies

· Technical Info on Milk and Cheese

· Mental Health

· Staffing during Labor Shortages

· Small Ruminants – Animal Husbandry & Cheese Production

SUBMIT PROPOSALS HERE