The Charcuterie Craze is Big Business and Minnesota’s Hormel is Onboard

Take a centuries-old culinary tradition and pile on colorful social media posts, snack-hungry consumers and pandemic buying trends. That’s charcuterie, and it’s big business right now.

The catch-all term for meat and cheese boards has become a food phenomenon that has seen its star rise even faster during the pandemic, delivering great results for Minnesota companies like Hormel Foods.

“The convenience factor is one of the key things — it looks beautiful and it’s actually easy to assemble,” said Evan Inada, the charcuterie and partnerships director at Hormel-owned Columbus Craft Meats. “With new interest around charcuterie, it’s going to continue to grow.”

